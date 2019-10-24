Best Battery Disconnect Switches: Prevent Battery Drain

Tips

Waterproof options are not just for boats. A marine-rated switch will better resist corrosion, especially if you’re attaching it directly onto the battery terminal.

Make sure you measure the battery posts on your battery and check what amp rating you need before choosing a master battery disconnect switch, so you can be sure that it will fit securely.

Most switches don’t come with wiring instructions since they’re relatively universal, but there are lots of helpful how-to videos online. If you’re not confident in connecting the switch, seek advice and assistance for proper and safe installation.

FAQs

Q: What does a battery disconnect switch do?

A: They disconnect batteries from boats and RVs that are either in storage or used infrequently as a way of protecting against battery drain while the vehicle is not in use. It’s also a great theft deterrent and a super easy way to guarantee safety during vehicle maintenance.

Q: There’s no space on my dash. Can I put a switch on the battery itself?

A: Yes. While most disconnect switches are fully enclosed in plastic and are designed to be wired up at a distance, there are options for attaching the switch directly to the battery terminal.

Q: What causes the battery drain?

A: Battery drain is caused by electrical appliances or parts of your vehicle that continue using very small amounts of battery power even though you’re not using them, such as digital clocks or security features.

Final Thoughts

The marine-rated, multi-option Blue Sea Systems 350 AMP E-Series Battery Switch stands out as our best overall battery disconnect switch, while the Waterproof Heavy Duty Battery Isolator Switch is our top pick for the best value.