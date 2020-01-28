Best Jeep Wrangler LED Headlights: Light Your Way Through the Darkness

The lights are not suitable for use at low temperatures due to condensation issues. Some users claim that the high beam is not efficient enough.

They are a simple plug-and-play installation. They are also waterproof and DOT-approved. These headlights have a wide range of compatibility and feature a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

These headlights use durable and advanced Osram LED chips to produce a super bright light of 6000k pure white. They have a high beam of 8000lm and a low beam of 5600lm to ensure personalized use. They come with anti-flicker to avoid flickering when driving.

2018-2019 JL models require a headlight bracket for proper installation. There is not much difference in brightness between low and high beam. It comes with a controlling android app which is written in Japanese instead of English.

Their LED lifespan is more than 50,000 hours. They feature durable die-casting aluminum casing and UV-protected, anti-scratch polycarbonate lenses. They are waterproof, shockproof, lightweight, sturdy, and rustproof.

This pair of super-bright economical headlamp produces a 4500lm high beam and a 3200lm low beam for each headlight. They also have other beam modes: daytime running lights and amber turn signals for customized use.

Some users claim that the light produced by the pair is not balanced (one side is brighter than the other). They might need an anti-flicker harness to prevent flickering.

These lights have very low power consumption without compromising on brightness. They are waterproof and have a low-voltage protection feature. They are also easy to install (plug-and-play). Additionally, they are DOT-approved and legal on the streets.

These lights use original Cree Chips to produce a high beam of 4200 lumens and a low beam of 3600 lumens, making them 60-percent brighter than ordinary lights. They feature an integrated internal cooling system that increases its lifespan to over 30,000 hours.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

If you drive mainly in off-road conditions, look for headlights that can withstand tough terrain. It is important to note that not all LED headlamps can sustain a bumpy ride.

Ensure your LED lights are approved for use on the highway to avoid trouble with law enforcement. Look for the DOT/SAE approval signature on your light. If it’s not there, save your light for the next off-road trip.

Choose a light that can perform well in the weather conditions of your region. Some lights can perform better in hot rather than cold temperatures. It is advisable to get a light that is efficient in both conditions.

FAQs

Q: What are the advantages of LED headlights versus halogen headlights?

A: The most notable advantage of LED headlights is their bright white day-like color. Apart from that, LED lamps are power-efficient and more durable than their halogen counterparts.

Q: What is the lifespan of LED headlights?

A: Although LED headlights generally last over 25 times longer than halogen lights, the final say relies on the manufacturer’s technology. Some lights can have a lifespan of more than 50,000 hours, which is over 10 years.

Q: Can I install LED headlights on my own?

A: The ease of installation of any light depends on its construction. However, many LED headlights are easy to install. It is vital to read the instructions manual before you begin any installation.

Final Thoughts

For the best Jeep Wrangler LED headlight, choose the SUNPIE CREE LED Headlights with Halo White DRL & Amber Turn Signal. They are bright, power-efficient, and waterproof for any weather use.

If you are looking for a less expensive option, we recommend the YEEGO DIRECT DOT Approved LED Halo Headlights. Despite their affordable price, these lights are very bright and durable.