Best Alternators: Boost Your Electrical Power and Performance

Tips

Signs of a faulty alternator are dim lights, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, and dashboard lights; low blower output; problems with the radio or sound system; and slow or nonexistent electric window and door lock operation.

Test your alternator with a multimeter for voltage and amp output to see if it is generating power as it should before you replace it.

The alternator is an important part of your vehicle’s electrical system, but it is only one part. Many factors affect the system’s operation. If you have doubts about whether your alternator is faulty, have it professionally tested before you replace it.

FAQs

Q: How do I know which alternator is right for my vehicle?

A: Check the product’s details. If you have a part number from the unit that is in your vehicle, you can check it against the numbers in the product’s list. You can also compare amperage, voltage, and mounting requirements. Read recommendations in customer reviews too.

Q: Which is better: a new alternator or a rebuilt one?

A: There’s no clear answer. Some rebuilders use better parts to rebuild an alternator than OEMs use on new ones. Others test more thoroughly one way or another. Check the specifications and reviews, weigh the pros and cons, and then make your own determination.

Q: When my alternator warning light goes on, do I have to replace the alternator?

A: Not necessarily. If the light turns on and then goes off again, it means the onboard computer checked your system, including your alternator, and determined nothing is wrong. If the light remains on, it means the computer has determined there is an issue with your electrical system, but the problem may not be limited to the alternator. Test it before you replace it.

Final Thoughts

The DB Electrical ADR0368 Alternator is quick and easy to install and is our pick for the best alternator overall. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Premier Gear PG-13671 Alternator.