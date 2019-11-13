Best Alternators: Boost Your Electrical Power and Performance
If you’re experiencing electrical problems, a worn or malfunctioning alternator may be the cause
- Best OverallDB Electrical ADR0368 AlternatorSummarySummary
Our best pick fits on 2005-2007 Chevrolet and GMC trucks with 4.3L, 4.8L, 5.3L, 6.0L, and 8.1L engines. It has an amperage rating of 145 A.ProsPros
Easy and fast to install. It can take just 15 minutes to remove the old unit and install the new DB alternator. Performance curve and final test results supplied with some units. It’s an excellent value at an affordable price.ConsCons
It may fail within a few months after installation, and there have been some reports of poor quality control.
- Best ValuePremier Gear PG-13671 AlternatorSummarySummary
Our best value choice uses premium components, including brushes that resist failure and provide superior service. Fits Toyota trucks, including the 4Runner and Tacoma. It’s a 12-volt, 70 amp unit.ProsPros
This alternator has a Denso, internally regulated fan. The alternator offers protection against shorts that may occur in your vehicle’s wiring. Manufacturing processes exceed OEM specs for wiring and bearings, which delivers exceptional moisture and heat resistance.ConsCons
It may be difficult to install on a Toyota 4Runner. Also, the internal voltage regulator may fail.
- Honorable MentionParts Player F- Series AlternatorSummarySummary
This economically-priced alternator fits most late 1990 and early 2000 Ford F-series trucks and some GM trucks. It is manufactured with new premium-quality components that meet or exceed OEM specs. The amperage rating is 130 A.ProsPros
The manufacturer tests all units for performance, reliability, and durability before shipping. The unit is easy and quick to install. Some units actually exceed the amp rating, putting out around 145 amps versus 130.ConsCons
Some units may have a bad voltage regulator or put out too much voltage, 17.7 volts, while it should be around 14.