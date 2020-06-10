This Rare US Air Force Jeep Pedal Car From 1958 Has Really Shot Up in Value

It spent two years at the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington, Illinois, before making its way to the auction house. The elaborate toy was made by Hamilton Steel Products, a Chicago company founded in 1933 whose original catalog also included an Army Jeep, a few variations of firetrucks, and a whole host of wagons, scooters, and tricycles.
RM Sotheby’s Online Only: Pedal Power Auction will feature 52 other kid-powered vehicles—maybe adult-powered if you’re really committed—all of which are from between 1927 and 1977. If you’re hoping to snag one for your collection, this might be your best chance short of getting on an episode of American Pickers. Bidding will open at 1 p.m. EDT on June 17 and run through 11 a.m. on June 24, so you've got a whole week to bid the price up to well over the auction estimate of $1,200-$1,800.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com