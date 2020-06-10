This Rare US Air Force Jeep Pedal Car From 1958 Has Really Shot Up in Value

If you've spent any time at all watching American Pickers, and we all know you have, you're probably familiar with the hosts' obsession with vintage toy pedal cars. The antiques are big business today, attracting top dollar when they surface for sale. Almost none of them are as impressive as this 1958 U.S. Air Force Jeep, though, and it's heading to auction at RM Sotheby's later this month.

The Jeep, along with dozens of others in the same auction lot, were restored by Bruce Callis, a collector whose own personal compilation includes some of the rarest toy metal around. Callis, along with his grandson, cleaned and repaired the Jeep, but called out to skilled craftsmen to perform the bodywork that was necessary to bring the toy to museum-quality condition.