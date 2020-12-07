The Only Good J-Body Was This IMSA Pontiac 2000 Race Car

Initially marred by its association with badge engineering, GM's J-body has since redeemed itself in part by proving surprisingly reliable—if anything but high-performance. Outside of a 24 Hours of Lemons car or two, J-body cars like the Cavalier have shown themselves to be as much of sports cars as the Cadillac Cimarron was a luxury car. That, however, didn't stop racers from putting the J-body through the ringer that was IMSA, where at least one team campaigned the Pontiac 2000 seen here.

Claimed by its Facebook Marketplace seller to have been built for one Bobby Brown, a driver of seemingly little historical significance, this comrade of the Cavalier competed in the second-to-last season of a little-known IMSA category called the Champion Spark Plug Challenge. A descendant of Baby Grand category according to an IMSA historical blog, the Champion Spark Plug Challenge was meant to be a budget series for compacts and subcompacts, requiring street-legal tires, minimal chassis mods, and near-stock powertrains. In the case of this Pontiac, that would've probably consisted of the 2.0-liter, overhead-valve LQ5, which produced a paltry 86 horsepower in 1983, this car's model year.