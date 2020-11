The Infamous Cadillac Cimarron Was a Bad Caddy but Not As Awful a Car As You Think

She and her husband lovingly maintained the little car, which had just over 60,000 miles when Donnie got it, and it came with a fat stack of documentation for everything that had been done over the years. The seller even drove it to meet my friend to hand it off.

The team was Donnie, W. Christian "Mental" Ward and me, which worked out fairly well most of the time given that two tall dudes and all 5'4" of me made it sort of easy to Tetris ourselves into the small car in a way where no one back seat occupant had a front seat all the way up in their crotch for very long. That was a risk! It was cramped inside, and filling it up with three peoples' stuff for a week—a massive pile of which had to be carefully arranged into the empty half of the back seat—definitely compressed the suspension a bit.

If there's any one thing about the car that sort of fit in with boat-era Cadillacs, though, it was the floaty suspension. After we took a lot of the stuff out, you could noticeably see the car transfer its weight to the rear when it set off. It was soft and springy. It lacked the refinement of the self-leveling air suspension in Mom's '89 DeVille, but wasn't too harsh, either.

The interior wasn't fooling any of us, though. The dashboard was a slab of titanium-colored plastic that looked like it belonged in a Blazer. The seats were faux-leather vinyl with cloth inserts. There weren't even cupholders.