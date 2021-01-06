Knight Rider Star David Hasselhoff's Own K.I.T.T. Trans Am Is Up For Sale

While it's a known fact that David Hasselhoff makes everything better, the real star of Knight Rider was the heavily customized 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am known as K.I.T.T.: the Knight Industries Two Thousand. While real-life K.I.T.T. replicas won't call you out for being excessively cranky, they do look awesome, and now you have the chance to buy one from The Hoff himself. The Hoff Auction includes over 40 years of David Hasselhoff memorabilia from the star's own collection, and it runs through Jan. 23, 2021 on LiveAuctioneers. Here, you can find everything from crew t-shirts to Hasselhoff's 2006 VH1 Comeback Star of the Year trophy. The real prize, though, is David Hasselhoff's own K.I.T.T. replica, and for the right price, The Hoff will deliver it to you himself.

LiveAuctioneers

The car is currently in the U.K. per the ad, where it's pictured outside the Yiannimize shop that stars in the British car-reality show Yianni: Supercar Customiser. The listing doesn't say whether Yiannimize had any part in its customization, but as Road & Track notes, this K.I.T.T. replica appears to have all of the correct custom dashboard and front-end tweaks. As with all replicas, it won't have any weapons, and you'll have to program your own snarky A.I., but it will fulfill some retro dreams. The best part is, if it sells for over 25% of its unspecified reserve price, David Hasselhoff will personally deliver the car to the auction winner. The auction started off with a $50,000 bid, but at the time of this writing, it's up to $450,000 after just 7 bids. Hoff better come out of retirement for that, especially since there's still 17 days to go.