2025 Porsche Taycan Gets Big Range Boost, and 938 HP Don’t Hurt Either

Porsche just dropped a big one on us, with the updated Taycan. Typically, a mid-cycle update comes with a mild facelift, a few new options, and maybe some extra performance. Not so with the Porsche Taycan; instead of a casual nip and tuck, Porsche injected its electric sedan with steroids.

Of course, nip and tuck was included, too. The Taycan, already a looker before, gains new Matrix LED headlights, a new rear LED light strip, new cabin technology, and even leather-free interior options. However, atypical of most carmakers' midcycle model updates, the majority of the changes are actually under the skin.

The standard 2025 Porsche Taycan. Porsche

Thanks to a new rear electric motor, an updated pulse-inverter, and more powerful batteries—with updated thermal management and software—Taycan models are more powerful across the board. The base, rear-drive Taycan now makes 80 more horses than before, bumping its total output to 482 horsepower. But the Taycan Turbo S gets a massive bump, all the way to 938 hp (from 750 hp) and 818 lb-ft (could this be the car that just smoked the Tesla Model S Plaid at the Nürburgring?). The base Taycan will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, but the Turbo S will do the sprint in 2.3 seconds. That makes the Taycan Turbo S both the fastest and most powerful production Porsche in history. To get the full 938 hp, you'll need to use an F1-style push-to-pass steering wheel button, though. It doesn't deploy all 938 horses all the time.

Acceleration isn't the only thing that's faster, though. With that updated battery, the Taycan can now charge at 320 kW, a 50 kW boost in charge speed, and Porsche claims a 10-to-80 percent state-of-charge time of just 18 minutes. That's around half the time it would take for the 2024 Taycan, despite having a larger battery. Of course, such a short charge time requires perfect conditions, such as battery temperature, ambient temperature, and a capable DC fast charger.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

The battery is bigger, too. The optional Performance Battery Plus brings the battery capacity to 105 kWh, up from 93 kWh. While there aren't any official range United States EPA figures yet, Porsche claims the Taycan could get 365 miles of range during a test in California, under everyday conditions. The automaker has also published European WLTP-rated range figures for Taycan models: 421 miles for the base Taycan and 391 miles for the Taycan Turbo S. It's worth mentioning that WLTP data is always far more optimistic than our EPA figures.

In addition to the power, battery, and range updates, Porsche also gave the Taycan an updated air suspension, more standard equipment (lane change assist, heated steering wheel, and wireless phone charging, among others), and an updated Apple CarPlay. The latter allows CarPlay to control even more of the Taycan's interfaces, such as climate controls and EV Map routing with Apple Maps.

Sadly, the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo GTS—the sportiest, most exciting wagon version of the Taycan—is absent from the 2025 Taycan's lineup. Since the Cross Turismo is still alive and kicking, there's still a chance the Sport Turismo makes a comeback. And given Porsche's penchant for constantly carving out new niche performance variants from all of its models, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sport Turismo GTS return.

Porsche

These updates come at a cost, of course. Prices for the 2025 Taycan are up across the board, versus 2024 models. Here is the 2025 Taycan pricing compared to the outgoing 2024 trims (destination included):

Model New Price Old Price Difference 2025 Porsche Taycan (Base) $101,395 $92,550 $8,845 2025 Porsche Taycan 4S $120,495 $113,350 $7,145 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo $175,595 $162,450 $13,145 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S $211,895 $196,550 $15,345 2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $113,095 $103,550 $9,545 2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $127,195 $119,850 $7,345 2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $178,295 $165,050 $13,245 2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $213,695 $199,150 $14,545