Porsche Is Road-Testing an Electric Macan, Promises More Range Than the Taycan

Following the success of the Porsche Taycan electric sedan, the German automaker is now working hard to electrify its legendary lineup of sports cars, crossovers and SUVs. The latest target is placed squarely on the shoulders of the hot-selling Macan, which we're now learning a bit more about as it readies for real-world testing. On Monday, Porsche announced that camouflaged versions of its upcoming electric crossover have completed their initial test drives at the Porsche Development Center in Weissach, Germany, and have been cleared for on-road tests ahead of its 2023 debut.

via Porsche

The real meat of testing a new product comes from real-life scenarios, and according to Porsche Research and Development board member Michael Steiner, is "one of the most important milestones in the development process." The on-road testing represents yet another facet of vehicle testing, including digital simulations. Closed-track testing, however, only gives a fraction of the data needed for Porsche to understand how a vehicle will perform in the real world, and digital simulations are most useful to give a representation of factors like aerodynamics and energy management. Porsche first revealed that it was working on an electric version of its Macan crossover back in 2019. The automaker committed to utilized Volkswagen Group's modular Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform in order to utilize a singular architecture across its upcoming electric vehicles, including key underpinnings like the 800-volt battery infrastructure that debuted in the Porsche Taycan.

via Porsche