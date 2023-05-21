EV-Swapped Classic Porsche 911 Gets 440 HP and Up To 200 Miles of Range

I can already hear the collective groan of the Porsche enthusiast community at Everatti's newest electric 911 recreation. However, if there was ever an electric 911 conversion that Porsche purists could get behind, it's probably this one, as it's been modeled after the special edition G-series Porsche 911 ST from 1970.

The original Porsche 911 ST was a homologation race car, sold in very limited numbers. It had a wider wheel track, both front and rear, with wider wheel arches, an ultra-low curb weight of just 2,120 pounds, and came with either a 2.0-liter or 2.4-liter engine. In that same spirit, Everatti worked with Porsche restoration experts RS Werks in Pennsylvania to get the electric recreation as close to the original ST—in terms of both styling and weight—as possible. While Everatti didn't release its final curb weight, being an EV with heavy batteries, it's likely a bit heavier than the original car.

Powering the Everatti 911 ST remake are electric motors making a claimed 440 horsepower, which drive the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Everatti says it can hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and that its 62 kWh battery pack can provide more than 200 miles of maximum range. It supports both AC and DC charging, so you can either charge up at home or with a public fast charger, and comes with adaptive suspension, optional air conditioning, power steering, and even Apple CarPlay.

Everatti's recreation certainly looks the part, with the same wide fenders, deep dish rear wheels, split front lip spoiler, hood vent, and hood straps. How it drives, and whether it can capture the same spirit as the original 911 ST, is yet to be seen. However, as with all electric 911 conversions, capturing the original's spirit is a tall task. The high-revving, buzzy flat-six engines of classic 911s are so integral to the experience that it's difficult to imagine driving a 911 without one. Having said that, I think even the most ardent 911 enthusiasts would be curious to try this one out.