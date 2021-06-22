2022 Porsche 911 GTS: The Goldilocks 911 Is Back With 473 HP

Newly available on the GTS is an optional Lightweight package that cuts a total of 55 pounds from the equation by removing the rear seats, fitting carbon fiber bucket seats in the front, using lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lighter battery. This pack also throws in rear-axle steering and more underbody aero panels, which seem like the most valuable upgrades here.
Just like the previous GTS, this car distinguishes itself through black exterior trim as well as darker head- and taillamps. Plus, SportDesign pack trimmings are standard. Race-Tex cloth can be found inside adorning the seat centers, the standard GT Sport steering wheel, door handles, armrests, storage compartment lid, and gear lever.