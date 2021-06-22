2022 Porsche 911 GTS: The Goldilocks 911 Is Back With 473 HP

That's a gain of 30 hp while torque is up, too, cutting zero to 60 acceleration by 0.3 seconds.

By Chris Tsui
Porsche

Porsche is further fleshing out its 992-generation 911 range with the introduction of the GTS models, a sort-of goldilocks 911 that's a step above the Carrera S but more palatable (and affordable) than the Turbo and full-race GT cars. Headlining the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS is a flat-six that makes 30 more horsepower and 30 more pound-feet than the Carrera S, pumping out a total 473 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Equipped with the eight-speed PDK automatic, all-wheel drive, and a closed roof, the Carrera 4 GTS gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than both the current 4S and the equivalent GTS from the previous generation. Of course, the GTS can also be had with a seven-speed manual (with a shifter that's now been shortened by 10mm), rear-wheel drive, and your choice of coupe or Cabriolet body styles. A Targa 4 GTS with that ultra-cool retractable glass hardtop is also available exclusively with AWD.

Porsche

Suspension is "derived" from that of the 911 Turbo with its own GTS-specific tuning. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard and, like that shifter, lowers things by 10mm. Brakes are also lifted from the Turbo and sit behind black center-lock wheels measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches out back. 

A Sport exhaust is also standard and can be heard even more clearly thanks to a reduction in interior sound insulation. 

Porsche
Porsche
Porsche
Porsche

Newly available on the GTS is an optional Lightweight package that cuts a total of 55 pounds from the equation by removing the rear seats, fitting carbon fiber bucket seats in the front, using lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lighter battery. This pack also throws in rear-axle steering and more underbody aero panels, which seem like the most valuable upgrades here.

Just like the previous GTS, this car distinguishes itself through black exterior trim as well as darker head- and taillamps. Plus, SportDesign pack trimmings are standard. Race-Tex cloth can be found inside adorning the seat centers, the standard GT Sport steering wheel, door handles, armrests, storage compartment lid, and gear lever.

Porsche
Porsche
Porsche
Porsche

Slated to find U.S. customers early next year, the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS will start at $138,050 for a rear-drive Carrera GTS coupe. From there, expect to pay at least $158,150 for a Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet or a Targa 4 GTS. 

Got a tip or question for the author about the 911 GTS? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ