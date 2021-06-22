2022 Porsche 911 GTS: The Goldilocks 911 Is Back With 473 HP

Porsche is further fleshing out its 992-generation 911 range with the introduction of the GTS models, a sort-of goldilocks 911 that's a step above the Carrera S but more palatable (and affordable) than the Turbo and full-race GT cars. Headlining the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS is a flat-six that makes 30 more horsepower and 30 more pound-feet than the Carrera S, pumping out a total 473 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Equipped with the eight-speed PDK automatic, all-wheel drive, and a closed roof, the Carrera 4 GTS gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than both the current 4S and the equivalent GTS from the previous generation. Of course, the GTS can also be had with a seven-speed manual (with a shifter that's now been shortened by 10mm), rear-wheel drive, and your choice of coupe or Cabriolet body styles. A Targa 4 GTS with that ultra-cool retractable glass hardtop is also available exclusively with AWD.