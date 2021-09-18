A 1989 Porsche 911 Targa Won Porsche's Restoration Challenge

The Restoration Challenge, which is typically based in Europe, was created to showcase the work of experts in Porsche dealerships keeping classic models alive. Judging was based on authenticity, craftsmanship and, Porsche says, “most importantly, a smooth-running engine.” The team at Porsche Ontario in California nailed all three criteria, including a rebuild of the 3.2 Carrera powerplant.

On looks alone, the winning 911 is striking. Red lettering and Fuchs wheels catch your eye first, and the inside has been redone in a two-tone theme with red accents. Other details are spare, but we know the dealership completed an extensive engine-out restoration and upgraded the performance of the 117,000-mile 1989 example.

“If you told me I would be re-building a 3.2 Carrera engine as part of a Porsche Classic competition I would have told you that you were crazy,” said Manni Viana, Porsche Ontario Service Manager. “This project was a culmination of all the love and passion for the brand that I’ve had since childhood. I have been with Porsche for over 30 years as a technician in motorsport while doing retail and now as a service manager at the newest dealership in Los Angeles.”