The Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Is a Restored 996 With a Bubble Roof

Through its Sorderwunsch program, which “special wish” in German and sounds kinda like fairy tale magic, Porsche Classic has whipped up another one-of-one project. This time, it’s the 911 Classic Club Coupe, a restoration car completed in conjunction with the Porsche Club of America. Based on a 1998 911 Carrera, the chassis, brakes, and engine are borrowed from the 996.2 911 GT3 for an unusual combination. This is no ordinary Porsche...if there was such a thing.

This restoration project sports a No. 001/001 badge on the dash to prove its rarity, and a one-off paint job with a Sport Grey Metallic exterior with lighter Sport Grey Metallic stripes and Club Blue outlines that stand out. Porsche Classic also gifted the car with a double-bubble roof, a ducktail spoiler evocative of the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7, and 18-inch forged aluminum Fuchs wheels. The total cost of this restoration wasn't shared, so think of a high number and then double it.