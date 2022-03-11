Here's How Sally, the Porsche 911 Carrera in Pixar's Cars, Was Made

Between Pixar's in-house designs and the real-life models it's licensed from various companies, the Cars films are full of instantly recognizable vehicles nowadays. The very first of those licensed models was Sally, a 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera who was an endless promoter of the quaint town of Radiator Springs. Now Porsche and Pixar are teaming back up to make a new, one-off, and special edition 911 celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sally's model year, which will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby's to benefit childrens' charities upon its completion in a few months' time. Instead of using a 996-generation 911 like the original Sally, the new Sally Carrera will be based on the current 992 gen and designed from the ground up as a road car as opposed to a computer-animated cartoon character. For the project, Pixar is working closely with both Porsche's styling department as well as the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur team to make sure this new Sally is an easily recognizable callback to the real car.

Stef Schrader Pixar designers present their vision for a Sally Carrera-inspired 992.

The processes of turning a 911 into Sally and then turning Sally into a modern roadgoing 911 are fascinating and in-depth. At this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas, I got to find out exactly how Pixar and Porsche did it. Turning a 911 Into a Cartoon Character Pixar Production Designer Bob Pauley and Creative Director Jay Ward discussed Sally's full history alongside Porsche representatives and both of them fessed up to owning little blue coupes like Sally. Ward said that the film series' star cars are often "cast" and developed into characters based on different models' well-known histories or deeply ingrained associations. The character of Sarge the Jeep was a perfect example. "People can watch it without the sound on and get who the character is," Ward explained. So, Pauley and Ward envisioned Sally as a friendly blue 911—a car that could easily keep up with her love interest, Lightning McQueen.

