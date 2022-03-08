This 996 Porsche 911 Slantnose is a Perfect Retro-Modern Tribute Build

The original "Slantnose" design stemmed from the Porsche 935 race car of the 1970s. After studying the FIA's rulebook for Group 5 cars, Porsche engineers realized they could remove the bulbous headlights and flatten the fenders to reduce draw and increase downforce. The design later reached roadgoing Porsches in the form of the 930 model 911, using pop-up headlights while retaining the characteristic fender vents that helped add downforce in racing trim.

The design pursued by Crucible Coachworks in some ways resembles the 935 racecar more than the road-going version, and it's also inspired by some styling aspects of the Porsche GT1. Naturally, it's got the chopped fender tops like the original slantnose, with the typical 996 "runny egg" headlights removed. It also gets the classic louvers in the front fenders.



Other touches up front include a 997 GT3 front bumper molded into the body, along with a center vent in the hood. Pop-up headlights aren't used here; instead, low-profile LEDs are charged with lighting the way forward at night. The design was roughed out using clay, and then a wire form buck was created from there to allow the panels to be formed out of hand-shaped steel.

At the rear, the 996 is treated to wide rear fenders and GT1-inspired air scoops just behind the doors. There's also a giant GT3 wing fitted out back, too.