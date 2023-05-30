Porsche ‘Sports Car of the Future’ To Be Unveiled June 8, Could Be Electric Boxster

Porsche said it will reveal a new sports car on June 8, exactly 75 years to the day after the German sports car maker was granted permission to sell the original 356 Roadster. The new model, which will represent its "vision of the sports car of the future," will play a role in Porsche's anniversary celebrations that will be live-streamed from the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen.

During the hour-long event, Porsche will utilize lights, music, and choreography to explore five themes: Heritage, Zeitgeist, Performance, Pioneering Spirit, and Dreams. However, the important bit isn't the party itself, but the car that'll be revealed.

There's no official word on the car that will debut on June 8, but the upcoming electric Porsche Boxster makes sense. Being an electric sports car, it fits Porsche's vision of the future, and being a roadster makes it a poetic car to reveal on the 75th birthday of the 1948 356 Roadster. However, since Porsche often uses "vision" in its concept car names, this unnamed sports car could be exactly that; a concept.

On June 8, 1948, Ferry Porsche received the general operating permit for the 356 Roadster #1. Back then, the 356 Roadster used a rear-mounted, 1.1-liter flat-four Volkswagen engine. It only made 35 horsepower but it also only weighed 1,289 pounds. When the electric Porsche Boxster arrives, it will weigh around twice as much as its 75-year-old sibling and will make considerably more power. It's rumored that the electric Boxster will use a single rear motor but that an additional motor at the front could make it all-wheel drive later down the line.

The live stream will start at 3:40 p.m. ET and can be watched here. A day after the big reveal, on June 9, Porsche will open its “Driven by Dreams. 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars” exhibition to the public at the Porsche Museum. There, any Porsche fan will be able to see the 75-year lineage of Porsche sports cars.