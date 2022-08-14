Porsche Owners To Get Up to $1,100 in New Class Action Settlement

In June, Volkswagen and Porsche agreed to a class action settlement, due to claims of more than 500,000 Porsches exceeding the manufacturer's official emissions and fuel economy figures. The total value of the settlement is at least $80 million and original affected owners eligible for compensation will get payments between $200 and $1,100. Though, non-original owners may be eligible for compensation as well. Porsche has now set up a site for owners to file a claim for compensation, as well as a list of the vehicles involved in the class action settlement.

This settlement came about after owners sued Porsche for manipulating emissions and fuel economy test vehicles, to achieve better official figures. According to the settlement documents, owners were seeing 1-2 fewer miles per gallon than what Porsche was claiming and that affects vehicles dating as far back as 2005. However, in the settlement, Volkswagen and Porsche deny the claims but have decided to settle.

Back in June, Reuters reported that a whistleblower inside Porsche reported at least one emissions defeat device on certain gasoline engines. That's what prompted Porsche to report the issue to U.S. and German regulators.

There's an additional Sport+ emissions recall for all Porsche owners with the Sport+ mode, whose cars can suffer from higher emissions while in said mode. The Sport+ recall can pay an additional $250 to all eligible owners. Though, that $250 will be paid out after the conclusion of the recall and after owners get their software fix, which will reduce emissions in Sport+ mode.

Many Porsche vehicles sold between 2005-2022 are part of the settlement, including cars like both generations of Porsche Cayenne, two generations of Porsche Boxster/Cayman, both generations of Porsche Panamera, the Porsche Macan and both the 997 and 991-generation 911s. Every trim level for each model is included, as well.