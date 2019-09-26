'Cadillac CUE' Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against GM for Faulty Infotainment Screens
The lawsuit alleges that Cadillac owners have been forced to pay big bucks to repair defective screens installed at the factory.
Plaintiffs recently filed a class-action lawsuit against General Motors for faulty Cadillac CUE infotainment screens. Cadillac owners claim there are physical issues with the system, such as delamination of the screen along with peeling and bubbling that essentially render the touchscreen interface inoperable and in need of expensive repairs. If this sounds somewhat familiar, it's because Ford’s early-gen MyFord and MyLincoln Touch infotainment systems were recently involved in a $17-million class-action lawsuit too.
Like with the Ford systems, Cadillac CUE immediately gained a reputation for being slow and unstable. General Motors eventually filed a service bulletin officially through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which allegedly only notified dealers of the issue instead of owners of affected cars.
The lawsuit alleges that GM knew about the problem, but refused to recall the system for a widespread fix, despite multiple reports of failure. The company also still continued to falsely advertise the “high quality” characteristic of its CUE system and its “Integrated Center Stack.” More so, the suit says that many of the owners who experienced issues were forced to pay hundreds of dollars to repair the malfunctioning CUE system when it was defective from the factory.
The cars affected include the following:
- 2013-2017 Cadillac ATS
- 2013-2017 Cadillac SRX
- 2013-2017 Cadillac XTS
- 2014-2017 Cadillac CTS Vin A
- 2014-2017 Cadillac ELR
- 2014-2017 Cadillac Escalade
The lawsuit was initiated by Tonya Gruchacz of Flemington, New Jersey, represented by the law office of Lite DePalma Greenberg, LLC, out of Newark and Poulous LoPiccolo PC in Ocean.
Documents revealed that Gruchacz was charged $1,053.58 to replace the CUE head unit on her 2014 Cadillac ATS, but the issue wasn’t just isolated to her vehicle. The filing also included testimonies from a plethora of owners who took to CadillacForum.com to voice their CUE grievances as well.
The lawsuit is seeking monetary compensation for those who paid to have their CUE systems replaced or were forced to purchase a new car from an irreparable system.
h/t: Jalopnik
