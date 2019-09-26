'Cadillac CUE' Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against GM for Faulty Infotainment Screens

Plaintiffs recently filed a class-action lawsuit against General Motors for faulty Cadillac CUE infotainment screens. Cadillac owners claim there are physical issues with the system, such as delamination of the screen along with peeling and bubbling that essentially render the touchscreen interface inoperable and in need of expensive repairs. If this sounds somewhat familiar, it's because Ford’s early-gen MyFord and MyLincoln Touch infotainment systems were recently involved in a $17-million class-action lawsuit too.

Like with the Ford systems, Cadillac CUE immediately gained a reputation for being slow and unstable. General Motors eventually filed a service bulletin officially through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which allegedly only notified dealers of the issue instead of owners of affected cars.

The lawsuit alleges that GM knew about the problem, but refused to recall the system for a widespread fix, despite multiple reports of failure. The company also still continued to falsely advertise the “high quality” characteristic of its CUE system and its “Integrated Center Stack.” More so, the suit says that many of the owners who experienced issues were forced to pay hundreds of dollars to repair the malfunctioning CUE system when it was defective from the factory.