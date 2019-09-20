Over 227,000 VW and Porsche Cars Recalled for Seatbelt, Airbag Software Problem
Certain vehicles are reportedly at risk of deploying their airbags for no reason.
Though not initially implicated in a massive, 12 million-vehicle airbag malfunction debacle that surfaced this April, Volkswagen and Porsche will not escape 2019 without being stung by airbag problems of their own. The two automakers are reportedly being asked to recall 227,000 vehicles due to faults in the control modules of crucial safety systems that could cause them to malfunction.
Stuttgarter Zeitung reported Thursday that Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority has found issues with a control unit that could lead to "limited function of the airbag and the belt tensioner." Volkswagen confirmed to The Drive that a faulty capacitor in the airbag control module may render the airbags inoperative, or in rare cases, cause their unexpected deployment. SG reports such three cases, though no injuries or collisions resulting from these unintended activations have been reported.
Affected Volkswagen models include Tiguans, CCs, and Sharans built in 2015, together totaling approximately 203,400 vehicles. Porsche Boxsters, Caymans, 911s, and Panameras built in 2015 or 2016 are also affected, though their numbers total a smaller 23,550 cars. Only about 56,100 of the vehicles are reportedly located in Germany, meaning the rest were sold abroad, many of them in the United States.
In its public recall database, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) lists active recalls for faulty airbag ECUs for both the 2015 and 2016 Tiguan and CC, potentially effecting 27,822 vehicles. 2016 and 2017 model year Porsche models of the same group listed above are the subject of a similar, but smaller NHTSA recall thought to concern 7,517 vehicles. Model year 2017 Tiguans are also the subject of active recalls, but for other safety restraint systems.
Volkswagen advises owners of the above vehicles who see their airbag warning lights come on to bring their cars in for expedited service. Regardless of whether a light comes on, Volkswagen suggests that owners of affected vehicles bring their vehicles in for inspection, and if necessary, service.
h/t: Reuters
- RELATEDConfirmed: US-Bound Volkswagen Electric Crossover Will Be Revealed in February 2020Volkswagen might launch the production version of its ID.Crozz at next year's Chicago Auto Show, signifying an assault on the e-crossover market.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Cayman and Boxster Replacements Could Be Electric: ReportPorsche deputy board chairman Lutz Meschke dropped the bombshell during the Taycan's press launch.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Recalls 3.5M Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac Trucks and SUVs Due to Possible Brake FailureA faulty component within the braking system can lose effectiveness over time, making it harder to stop.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman Paralyzed in Honda Crash Wins $37.6 Million in Lawsuit Over Seat Belt DesignSarah Milburn sued Honda claiming that the 2011 Odyssey's third-row center seat belt design contributed to her injuries.READ NOW
- RELATEDDainese Release Motorcycle Smart Jacket With Airbag TechnologyThe new Smart Jacket can hide under most conventional motorcycle jackets thereby increasing your safety.READ NOW