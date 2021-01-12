The Lovely 2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Is Here to Remind You That 1996 Was 25 Years Ago

Limited to 1,250 units, the special edition Boxster gets the GTS 4.0's running gear, meaning: 394 horsepower out of a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six sitting in the middle and the buyer's choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK. With the PDK, zero to 60 mph is completed in 3.8 seconds while the manual car tops out at 182 mph.
Starting at $99,950 (precisely $9,700 more than a regular 718 Boxster GTS 4.0), the 2021 Porsche Boxster 25 is available to order now and will hit U.S. dealerships in the spring.
