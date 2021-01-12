The Lovely 2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Is Here to Remind You That 1996 Was 25 Years Ago

The Porsche Boxster has been in production for 25 years, which means that if it were a person, its brain would've finally, fully developed. But it isn't a person, it's a car. For its entry-level sports car's silver jubilee, Porsche has marked the Boxster's birthday in the usual car-birthday way: by trotting out a special edition.

Based on the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, the 2021 Porsche Boxster 25 has been configured to mimic the very first Boxster concept unveiled at the 1993 Detroit Auto Show. That means GT Silver Metallic paint trimmed with a "copper-like" hue called Neodyne that appears on the Boxster 25's intakes, badges, and deliciously-throwback five-spoke wheels. Speaking, just take a look at those wheels. Very cool. Porsche would also like us to draw your attention to the windshield frame which has been finished in black.