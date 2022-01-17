Meet the American Team Who Piloted a 1982 Porsche 911 SC in the Dakar

In 1978, nearly 200 vehicles gathered near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France to embark on a newly-conceived rally thousands of miles into the northern part of the African continent. Of those, only 74 continued on to Cyril Neveu, Senegal, and the event captured the attention of the motoring world. Today, it’s no longer the Paris-Dakar rally; it's simply called “The Dakar” and it moves around the world. For 2021 and 2022, the Dakar has been contained in the confines of the sandy desert of Saudi Arabia, its 12 stages covering more than 5,000 miles.

This was the second year the Dakar has included a Classic segment, which is open to vehicles of the same type that have competed in any pre-2000 Dakar race. It shares same bivouac and has a similar distance as the traditional Dakar, with considerations commensurate with the age of the vehicles.

American Amy Lerner and her navigator Sara Bossaert competed in the event in Lerner’s 1982 Porsche 911 SC last year, and they came back in 2022 for their second race stronger and smarter. Handling a rear-wheel drive sports car is (at the very least) a challenge, and the Dakar tests every team even in a brand-new ride.