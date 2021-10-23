The Rebelle Rally Is Eight Days of Off-Roading Trial By Fire

Emily Miller doesn’t need to raise her voice; she strikes a commanding presence in a package of sinewy lean muscle. As she speaks to the large tent filled with more than 100 Rebelle Rally competitors—plus staff, media, and guests—no one is looking down at phones or talking with their neighbors. They are rapt. This is Miller’s realm and the community she built from scratch. I was invited to join the Rebelle Rally mid-competition for the last two of eight long, off-roading days as a visiting member of the media last week. Over the past six years, this 1500-mile competition has grown and the goal remains the same: to give women an opportunity for an incredible adventure and work hard for it. What I saw in two and a half days can't be captured in one word, but I can tell you what first comes to mind is awe. From Miller to her staff to every single competitor, each person is motivated and their will is stronger than the steel-encased vehicles in which they're riding.

Kristin Shaw

Emily Miller Is a Double-Pedal Driving Master The Rebelle Rally is Miller's brainchild. She got her start when legendary racer Rod Hall asked her to drive for him after a chance meeting at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nevada when she was a sports marketer. Hall became a mentor to Miller and taught her everything he could, including the critical art of double-pedal driving. “He told me that I had to learn how to drive with both feet because he didn’t have time to deal with the mistakes and damage I would incur otherwise as a driver,” she said. She raced her debut with Rod Hall Racing at the 2006 Baja 1000 rally and later went on to compete around the world. Racking up championships, Miller started teaching her skills to others and realized that she wanted to focus on showing women how to confidently off-road.

Kristin Shaw Emily Miller shakes the hand of each competitor every day.

When building the Rebelle Rally, she brought in friends she trusted to help, including Chrissy Beavis. As a rally driver, Beavis medaled in the X Games and also competed in the grueling Gazelle Rally in Africa. To the Rebelles, she's Emily's right-hand person, the director of scoring, and head rally judge. On Miller's left side is Jimmy Lewis, the first American to podium at the 9,000-mile Dakar Rally in Africa. All of Miller's on-site staff are funny, friendly, and unfailingly helpful. That attitude rubs off on the teams, and an overwhelming feeling of camaraderie is apparent in every space. Together, this group of people puts together the Rebelle, which traditionally starts at Lake Las Vegas, Nevada with the tech inspection and finishes in a blaze of sand and hot sun in the Imperial Sand Dunes in California.

Kristin Shaw Sammy, a veteran PTSD support dog.

I can't help but notice that Miller is an artist on the sand, painting a trail with soft brushstrokes as she pilots her new Lexus GX 360 through the course with me as her co-pilot. In truth, I’m not so much a co-pilot as I am a passenger, watching her masterfully weave across the dunes. “Driving is like a dance in the sand. You want it to be smooth, so it flows,” Miller said. Even as she’s driving and talking to me, Miller adeptly fields calls and questions via radio. She knows the answer to each one and she is calm and measured, the Yoda of women’s off-roading. Do or do not; there is no try. In fact, a DNF (did not finish) is reserved only for cheaters and quitters, and in six years of Rebelle Rallies, there have only been two instances of those. As long as you finish, you are officially a Rebelle.

Kristin Shaw

A Typical Rally Day This year was the largest rally yet for Miller and her staff: 52 teams of two versus the typical 30 or so. They welcome the competition but also keep it from getting out of control, and that’s important to Miller, who personally shakes the hand of each competitor before they head out every morning and greets each one as they come back. She doesn’t miss a single person and she knows their bios by heart. As I follow her down the line on the morning of the last day of the rally, she shares some of the stories with me and I try to keep up with her decisive stride. In these two vehicles are a mother and daughter competing in the rally against each other and cheering for each other's teams at the same time. Over here is a set of two sisters from the Pacific Northwest who are driving their father’s old 1969 Ford Bronco in his honor for the second year in a row (ask them about the aluminum souffle pans from the camp kitchen the Rebelle head mechanic used as a heat shield). In this truck are two veterans and a PTSD service dog, the first time a dog was allowed in the competition. Every single Rebelle has a story; as it turns out, the trucks and SUVs are the vehicles for these women to prove to themselves that they can do it.

Kristin Shaw No phones, no GPS: all plotting is done on paper.