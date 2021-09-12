Nevada Automobile Museum Is Saluting 100 Years of Motorcycles

Happily, today’s enthusiasts sit on much softer rubber tires and motorcycles have (thank heaven) padding on the seat. The National Automobile Museum’s “America and the Motorcycle: 1900-1990” exhibit traces the evolution of these two-wheeled symbols of freedom, starting with early versions like the 1910 Pierce Arrow Man’s Bicycle. From there, small air-cooled engines powered motorcycles gave way to the belt-driven single-cylinder type and on to today’s multi-cylinder bikes.
Working with the Comstock Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, the museum has collected machines from Harley Davidson, Indian, Excelsior, Vincent, Iver Johnson, BSA, Honda, Triumph, BMW, Yamaha, Powell, Puch, and others. If you’re a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, you can flash your card and get a $3 discount on admission.
