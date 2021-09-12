Nevada Automobile Museum Is Saluting 100 Years of Motorcycles

After many, many seasons of wanting to get my motorcycle license, I finally had the chance to learn on a Honda Grom two years ago. There’s nothing like that feeling of the wind enveloping your body as you ride, the connectedness of earth and sky and machine.

In Reno, Nevada, the National Automobile Museum is celebrating 100 years of America’s love for motorcycles with a new exhibit on display through the end of December. Included in the collection are examples like a 1910 Harley Davidson 6B Belt Drive Single, 1914 Indian Twin, 1948 Indian Chief, 1964 Puch Sears Campus 50, 1969 Triumph T100C Trophy 500 Scrambler, 1984 Honda V4 Interceptor, and more; more than two dozen vintage machines in total.