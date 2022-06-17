Two Dead After Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes at 140 MPH During Crown Rally

A horrific crash killed two people after their Porsche 911 Turbo left the road at triple-digit speeds during a road rally for charity, according to the San Miguel County (Colorado) Sheriff's department.

The Porsche was traveling along Highway 141 in Colorado at approximately 140 miles per hour when it left the roadway and jumped a fence, investigators said. The coupe then rolled several times before coming to a stop, ejecting the driver along the way. Its occupants—two men aged 43 and 38, both from Illinois—were killed in the crash.

The Porsche and its occupants were reportedly participating in the Crown Rally, a five-day enthusiast event that kicked off Wednesday. Up to 100 high-end cars participate in the 1,000-mile road trip from Denver to Las Vegas (with several stops along the way), and participate in a private track event on the final day of the event.

Photos of the crash were shared by the sheriff's department to outline just how serious the speed affected the outcome. The incident resulted in the engine being torn from the vehicle, along with suspension components, a door, and several wheels.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of two members of our rally family who passed away yesterday in a single car incident," wrote Crown Rally in a statement published on social media. "Larry and Mike have touched so many lives in and outside of the car community, and we will miss them dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and friends."

Crown Rally says that it hosts these events to raise money for charities and nonprofits across the U.S. The organization says that it has raised over $750,000 so far, and offered hundreds of hours of service since 2014. In 2022, it has raised more than $150,000 so far.

“I am terribly sorry these two men were killed in what was a preventable incident,” said San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters. “And I don’t appreciate what amounts to reckless and intentional disregard for the people of our county. They could have killed an innocent motorist. Crown Rally needs to re-think what they’re doing out on the roads.”