The 2026 Porsche Cayenne EV Will Have Wireless Charging

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric, slated to premiere this year, will be the first Porsche you can get with an optional inductive charging floor plate. That’s right—you’ll be able to wirelessly charge the Cayenne EV just by parking it over a plugged-in pad—just like plopping an iPhone on a MagSafe charger.

Wireless charging for an EV isn’t unheard of, but it’s certainly still rare. An outfit called Plugless has been around for a few years working on this technology (it made a kit for the Nissan Leaf), and Mercedes-Benz has had wireless charging on its PHEV S-Class, to name a few examples. But you won’t find a whole lot more.

An increased pervasiveness in wireless charging would be a huge boost to the appeal of EVs. Yeah, plugging a car in doesn’t take all that long, but if juicing up were as trivial as parking? You can’t deny that’d be absolutely awesome. All this to say: I’m stoked to learn about Porsche’s announcement here.

The wild paint on this demo car is electric, too. Here’s how the company explained it: “As soon as electricity flows, an exciting body image with brightly colored surfaces is created: Style Porsche designed the dynamic camouflage pattern. Individual paint sections are deliberately left out and remain dark. Five color tones, from blue to violet, can be controlled in a targeted manner.” Porsche

Pricing and packaging are still TBA, but Porsche did share some details about how the Cayenne EV’s optional inductive charging system would work.

Owners would have a self-contained charging pad plugged into their home electricity, laid in position inside their garage. The driver would then simply maneuver their Cayenne Electric’s charging floor plate (located between the front wheels) over the charging pad. The car would lower its ride height, lock its parking brake, and commence charging automatically.

To make the car-to-pad alignment easy, Porsche plans to have a special view in the 360-degree parking camera system.

Once it’s in position, the vehicle will get “up to 11 kW charging power” via wireless charging, according to Porsche. We don’t know quite enough to discuss the Cayenne Electric’s real-world charging times, but broadly speaking, 11 kW sounds good for at-home overnight charging. The vehicle and pad have to be between four and six inches apart, and it will supposedly shut down if it detects obstructions (maybe a cat would crawl on it?), but otherwise it sounds like the simplest possible way to keep a vehicle “fueled.” And, of course, the Cayenne’s charging status will be trackable with Porsche’s phone app.

Porsche’s announcement included a quote from Porsche Board Member for Development Michael Steiner: “Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility.” Indeed. I love test-driving EVs, but I still don’t really like dealing with them where I live in rural New York. Any avenue they can make to get more convenient is a win as far as I’m concerned.

A prototype Cayenne Electric will be demoing its inductive charging capabilities at the IAA Mobility show going on in Munich right now. (IAA stands for Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung, which means International Automobile Exhibition). I can’t wait to see this tech on the streets.

