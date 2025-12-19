VW Calls Off 2026 ID Buzz in US—and It May Never Come Back

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The VW ID Buzz has been on sale for precisely one model year in the United States, and VW is already pulling it from the lineup. Back in October, we reported that VW was pausing production of the electric van due to slowing demand. Now, as Carscoops first reported and The Drive confirmed soon after, demand has softened so much in the United States that VW is effectively dropping it after just one model year. The manufacturer is apparently keeping the option open to bring it back for model-year 2027.

This comes just days after we learned that the Ford F-150 Lightning EV suffered a similar (though slightly more definitive) fate.

Citing “current EV market conditions,” VW says it will not produce 2026 ID Buzz Models for the U.S. market. Future production isn’t necessarily off the table, but because the ID Buzz is built in Germany (Hanover, to be specific), demand would have to increase to the point where buyers can stomach both the car’s baked-in premium and the additional costs imposed by tariffs.

When reached for comment, a VW spokesperson told The Drive, “The ID Buzz continues to serve as an important halo product for the Volkswagen brand, and safeguarding its market presence remains a top priority. Following a careful assessment of current EV market conditions, we have made the strategic decision not to move forward with MY26 ID Buzz production for the U.S. market. This approach allows us to focus our resources more effectively on current inventory and supporting your retail performance throughout the remainder of MY25, ensuring a strong foundation as we prepare for the MY27 transition next year.”

VW first teased the ID Buzz way back in the Dieselgate days; its road to production and eventual U.S. delivery was long and meandering. The car we eventually got was expensive and somewhat limited in its capabilities. As fun and funky as it may appear, it’s a rather utilitarian van inside. Our own Andrew Collins said it was better suited for dogs than humans; I don’t think he meant it as a dig at the car, but there’s a kernel of unflattering truth beneath that compliment.

With its limited range and rather ambitious price tag, the Buzz found fewer than 5,000 U.S. buyers through September of 2025.

Updated at 3:40 p.m. ET on 12/19/2025: This story now includes a VW spokesperson’s statement confirming that the ID Buzz will not be produced for model-year 2026.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!