2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz First Drive Review: Tech-Filled, Nostalgic Joy

The pointing, the gawking, the questions, and, yes, the cursing—and this was before we even shifted into drive. Welcome to the world of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz, where you’ll get all the attention of a Tesla Cybertruck, except the only fingers you’ll get pointed upwards towards you are thumbs.

First introduced in concept form at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the ID.Buzz is the electric spiritual reincarnation of the Type 2. It’s also a new name to add to the icons known as the Bulli, Bus, Camper, Kombi, Microbus, Station Wagon, Transporter, Vanagon… what the VW van was called varied depending on style and even region, but each one shared one identity: being a Volkswagen.

Beverly Braga

The all-new, all-electric ID.Buzz is undoubtedly of the same DNA as the original VW Bus in look, spirit, and universal appeal. However, its comfort, dynamics, and price are that of a different vehicle altogether. Don’t worry. That’s a good thing.

The Basics

The ID.Buzz is cute, quirky, and will bring a smile to your face whether you like it or not. This is not hyperbole. I lost count of how many waves, photos, double-takes, and exclamations of “Whoa, what the fuck is that?! Sick!” I encountered during my day with the electric van. A co-driver said he felt like the late Queen Mum as he waved back and smiled at people through the vehicle’s huge windows.

Beverly Braga

Outward visibility is great, by the way. The ID.Buzz has a massive greenhouse, and its second- and third-row windows come darkly tinted but appear otherwise from the interior. An equally tall triangular window on the A-pillar extends to the roofline, helping minimize blind spots around the mirrors.

The ID Buzz’s exterior design is heavily reminiscent of the OG Bus because why wouldn’t it be? The Microbus design is iconic, simple, and markedly unique. Sure, it’s just a van, but it rocked two-tone paint well before crossovers did. Hell, those days, crossovers themselves didn’t even exist yet. For the new Buzz, VW is offering eight two-tone combos. There are also numerous easter eggs hidden around the vehicle, including several images of the ID.Buzz etched into panels.

Beverly Braga

The van’s straightforward design ultimately creates a flexibly utilitarian interior. The ID.Buzz has seating for seven if you go for the base rear-drive model or six if you opt for 4Motion all-wheel drive. The rear seats can slide fore and aft, recline, fold flat, and, in the case of the third row, be removed completely. Doing so is surprisingly easy—I reckon even a child could do it. Lifting them out of the rear will require some adult assistance, though, because the individual seats weigh as much as an overstuffed carry-on bag but bulkier.

The ID.Buzz doesn’t have underfloor storage space either, but a Flexboard—something that makes the floor flat when seats are folded—and storage bins are optional. The multi-drawer center console can also be repositioned. There are plenty of other storage areas within the cabin, and it’s all rubber-lined so loose items don’t noisily roll around.

Volkswagen

Overall, the interior materials are of premium quality. Frequent touchpoints are properly padded, synthetic leather seats are standard, and color options are earthy in mood. Each seat was comfortable with the right amount of bolstering. For some, the ID.Buzz’s interior might actually feel too spacious. I had to do a half-stand to adjust the rearview mirror because the front dash area is so expansive.

Where things definitely get too cute and quirky is that touchscreen. The standard 12.9-inch center display is the same setup you get in the ID.4, which means it’s aggravating to use. Sure, it’s haptic. But tapping through multiple screens, especially while driving, often leads to disaster. When I wanted to change the drive mode, I asked my co-pilot to forage through the vehicle settings for me. Sure, you can use voice activation commands, too, but when we both made a drive mode change request via the voice assistant, all the car could do was apologize for not having learned that function yet. Sigh. VW says the ID.Buzz has ChatGPT functionality but that requires a subscription. Double sigh.

Beverly Braga

Driving Experience

This test started at the self-proclaimed most-crooked street in the world, Lombard Street. The San Francisco landmark is notable in Volkswagen lore thanks to the VW-only enthusiast road trip known as the Treffen Cruise. In 2010, a group of VW Busses took over the infamous switchbacks framed by hydrangeas, tea roses, and sycamores—a scene captured in an iconic photo. A hokey way to get the day going, but such is the Bus/Buzz life where nostalgia has a heavy hand.

Beverly Braga

First on the to-drive list was a rear-wheel-drive ID.Buzz Pro S Plus. From the city, merging onto Highway 101 North was a breeze. The single-motor, 282-horsepower van was nimble. While traversing the two-lane roads surrounding Muir Woods National Monument, the ID.Buzz held its own on the elevation-changing mountainous curves. It was poised and energetic—a strange way to describe a long, three-row, electric family vehicle, but almost any other one would’ve felt heavy and uncertain driving through that splotchy sunlit canopy of old-growth redwoods. This is probably the most fun you’ll have driving a van.

Volkswagen

After 50 miles, we arrived at our bayside destination with about 200 miles of range left. Having started with a topped-off battery, the ID.Buzz RWD exceeded its estimated range of 234 miles. Keep in mind I also left the vehicle on during numerous photography stops. The Bay Area return trip was in a top-of-the-line 1st Edition model. Loaded with everything you didn’t ask for including a panoramic sunroof with electrochromic glass that changes from clear to opaque, the fancy dual-motor ID.Buzz drove like a fish. A dead fish.

The ID.Buzz 1st Edition produces 335 hp total, 99 lb-ft of additional torque from the front motor, and hits 60 mph in “about six seconds,” per VW. Yet the EV was limp around the corners, bouncy in the dips, and braked with a heave. I felt slightly nauseous, and I was the one driving. I started the day feeling safe and special with Dr. Jekyll only to be chauffeured home by an erratic Mr. Hyde. What the hell happened? The devil, as they say, was in the details.

Volkswagen

The weather had changed from pleasant to problematic due to 31-mph gusts. The return route involved different valley roads, too, many of which weren’t as smoothly paved and more undulating than scenic Highway 1. And that 60.6-inch long fixed glass roof panel, although pretty, possibly changed the weight balance. Then, the front motor, which the RWD ID.Buzz doesn’t have, adds 229 pounds, per VW’s spec sheet.

Finally, the driving range tanked. After just 15 miles of driving, the ID.Buzz lost 40 miles of indicated range. None of these are valid excuses for how the 1st Edition drove, but this was the hand it was dealt that day. Whether all, none, or some factored into the AWD ID.Buzz’s markedly different driving manners, it’s difficult to say from this short experience.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Features, Options, and Competition

This longer wheelbase, U.S.-spec ID.Buzz starts at $61,545 for the Pro S RWD. Although it is the entry-level Buzz, the Pro S is undeserving of “base model” status. Its 12-way powered front seats offer heat, cooling, and massage. The second-row bench’s outboard seats are heated, and pretty much everyone gets an armrest. There are eight USB-C ports distributed across all rows as well as tri-zone climate control, LED headlights and taillights, and a power tailgate.

Moving up a rung, the Pro S Plus RWD comes in at $65,045 and adds a head-up display, retractable tow hitch, a 360-degree camera, a 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system, and the aforementioned Flexboard with storage bins. Options include the pano sunroof ($1,495), two-tone paint ($995), and second-row captain’s chairs ($695). AWD is an extra $4,500, but a heated front windshield and captain’s chairs are included. VW anticipates this spec being the ID.Buzz volume leader and that 60% of buyers will opt for AWD, regardless of trim.

Beverly Braga

The $67,045, launch-only 1st Edition, meanwhile, includes all available Pro S Plus options and two-tone paint plus exclusive badging and wheels, cross bars, and premium mats.

Competitors include the obvious minivans and the similar-ish three-row SUVs, but an apples-to-apples rival doesn’t really exist. The Chrysler Pacifica is offered as a plug-in hybrid, while the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna exist in regular-hybrid form. The Honda Odyssey is still equipped with a V6 and only a V6. With the exception of the Pacifica, all of these minivans are front-wheel-drive-only. The closest vehicle on paper to the ID.Buzz may be the three-row Kia EV9 electric crossover, but on style and vibes alone, I can’t see many truly cross-shopping the two.

Beverly Braga

On the surface, the ID.Buzz’s $60K price might seem high, but you’re starting with high-end amenities only found on higher trim levels of competitors, if at all. VW’s pricing structure is also quite inclusive; there aren’t many add-ons available. The ID.Buzz is also several inches taller than those regular minivans. Its 76.2 inches of height is up there with the Rivian R1S, and it boasts a total cargo volume of 145.5 cubic feet, which is one cubic foot more than a Chevy Suburban.

Range, Charging, and Efficiency

The ID.Buzz supports DC fast charging up to 200 kW, which means it can charge its 91-kWh battery from 10% to 80% charge in a VW-claimed 26 minutes. Officially, the RWD model has an EPA-rated range of 234 miles, while the AWD is listed at 231. But in real-world driving (see above), the numbers weren’t even close. At launch, the ID.Buzz will have a CCS connector, but VW told us that NACS adapters will be available by next summer. A full NACS charger port conversion is targeted for some time in 2026.

Volkswagen

The Early Verdict

When asked who the ID.Buzz buyer is, VW didn’t have demographics to share, but not because the information is proprietary. The automaker genuinely isn’t sure. Basically, whoever wants a Buzz will buy a Buzz. From legacy buyers with familial connections and existing VW owners to the EV curious and deep-pocketed ’60s nostalgists, the only thing clear-cut about the ID.Buzz is the attention it receives. People genuinely stop and stare… and smile. It’s adorable.

It also doesn’t hurt that the ID.Buzz is fun to drive (in RWD form, at least), decked out in premium fixtures, and offers exceptional functionality. But if VW’s mission here was merely to make the world a more joyful place, I’d say: mission accomplished.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Specs RWD AWD Base Price (as tested) $61,545 ($63,495) $69,545 ($71,545) Powertrain single-motor rear-wheel drive | 1-speed auto | 91-kWh battery dual-motor all-wheel drive | 1-speed auto | 91-kWh battery Horsepower 282 335 Torque 413 lb-ft 99 lb-ft (front)

413 lb-ft (rear) Seating Capacity 7 6 Cargo Volume 18.6 cubic feet behind third row | 75.5 cubic feet behind second row | 145.5 cubic feet behind first row << Curb Weight 5,968 pounds 6,197 pounds Max Payload 1,113 pounds 948 pounds Max Towing 2,600 pounds 3,500 pounds EPA Range 234 miles 231 miles Max Charging Rate 200 kW << Quick Take In the right spec, the ID.Buzz is a fun-to-drive blend of nostalgia and new tech. And whatever your mood, you can’t look at it without smiling. Score 8/10

Beverly Braga

