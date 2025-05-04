VW Orders Stop-Sale of ID Buzz, Partially Because the Rear Seat Is Too Wide

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I don’t know about you, but I consider comfort paramount to travel, whether by car, boat, plane, whatever. Walking? Comfy shoes minimize the likelihood of blisters. But here we are, seeing vehicle recalls for seats that are too wide. Man, 2025 is such a wacky timeline.

In a recall issued last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that the third-row seat of some 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz vehicles “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, ‘Occupant Crash Protection.'” Say what? There’s way too much room back there.

The standard seat configuration in the all-electric van is 2-3-2. A three-person bench is reserved for the second row, or can be swapped out for captain’s chairs. The third row remains a two-seater bench regardless of trim.

However, given the uniform shape of the ID.Buzz, NHSTA found the third row to be large enough to fit three passengers. But, because there are only two seat belts provided, the recall report states that the measured width “exceeds the maximum value” allowed. Basically, there should be three seat belts since there’s enough space for three people. I mean, just imagine if a third person sat back there without buckling up, their risk of injury in a crash increases!

First of all, wear a damn seat belt. If there isn’t one, then it’s not considered an actual seat, innit? Or you’re traveling via public transportation and you’re just a daredevil, anyway.

The number of vehicles affected by the ID.Buzz recall is 5,637 in the U.S. and 771 in Canada. The vehicle is built in Hanover, Germany, and those subject to the recall were produced between September 18, 2024, and February 11, 2025.

Owners will receive official notifications by June 20, while a stop-sale has been ordered on new and pre-owned inventory, reports Automotive News. Volkswagen has identified a fix, which is not adding another seat belt, but instead installing a trim piece that will adjust the seat width. This will be a free-of-charge dealer installation. No word on what the additional trim is, but really, why can’t we have nice things?