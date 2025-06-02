Nifty VW ID Buzz Camper Kit Stuffs a Picnic Table Into the Back of the Van

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz has to be the easiest, cleanest modern vehicle design for the aftermarket. Its slabby, happy shape is prime for basically anything. All-in-one camper kits fit just nicely, and there’s finally one that won’t cost you thousands.

Dream Catcher Campers offers plug-and-play camper pods that start at £545 ($735 USD). Yes, that’s British pounds because the camper specialists are based in the U.K. The company website doesn’t state whether or not it ships products internationally. We did reach out, so crossing fingers?

Nevertheless, these kits come with plenty of usability from the get-go. For example, the camper pod can be left in while the second-row seats are still up, thanks to a hinge system. And one recent buyer shared their installation experience with an ID Buzz Facebook group, noting that the compact camper is completely removable.

“[It’s] all attached to a board that just slides in and out,” said Cliff Roberts. “No assembly, no bolting down. Stores in [the] garage as one unit.”

Well, that certainly takes away any extra work for a weekend whim. You’ll have to find your motivation killer elsewhere, eh?

Dream Catcher offers four compact camper pods that “tick all the boxes.” The starter version is the Nomad, which is made of 15mm construction-grade plywood—and that’s it. In fact, all the “ranges” (Nomad, Adventure, Explorer, and Trekker) look to have the same basic features, varying only in the type of plywood used, which affects weight and durability.

Trim and finish between the kits also differ slightly, but all appear to come with a single built-in drawer and a small table that can be folded flat to create a sleeping area. The pods are priced from £545 to £695.

From there, costs increase incrementally based on board finishes, trim colors, upholstery, and other factors. For comfort, a two-inch foam kit starts at £330, or go fancy with the three-inch deluxe foam in Harris Tweed upholstery (£450), of which there are more than 250 options.

Every camper pod is seemingly infinitely customizable. You can request additional drawers, cooking stoves, cutlery storage, kettles, portable power units, 240V hook-up leads, a bed system, pullout shelves, water carriers, whatever. You’re really just limited to the VW minivan’s interior space, and maybe by how much weight you can lift.