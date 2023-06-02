2024 VW ID Buzz Lands in US With 3 Rows, Available AWD, Retro Style

You're looking at the 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz EV that will finally be sold in the United States after years of hype and nostalgic anticipation. Its styling is heavily influenced by the iconic VW Microbus of yore, though everything underneath is decisively modern. From its 91-kilowatt-hour battery to its available dual motors, it's made for a 21st Century audience that misses the good old days. And since it's built with America in mind, it's roomier than the one that's been sold in Europe for months with more space for cargo and people courtesy of a folding third row.

Unlike every generation of the original Bus, which was probably slower to 60 mph than a three-legged Dachshund, this electric model produces 282 horsepower in RWD guise and "about 330" for the dual-motor AWD variant, with as much as 406 pound-feet of torque. VW hasn't published an estimated zero to 60 time for the US model, but we're thinking it'll be faster than the European spec's 10.2 seconds, which is the result of just 201 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque.

The rest of the world, for now, gets the two-row model with the shorter wheelbase, featuring an 82-kWh battery and a top speed of 90 mph. The US model can hit 99 mph.

Inside, VW put a heavy emphasis on comfort, convenience, and cargo. Seating is perforated faux-leather with standard 12-way power for the driver and front passenger, dual armrests, ventilation, massaging, and memory positioning. Both front seats and outboard second-row seats have heat. Automatic climate control is standard, as is a heated steering wheel and air vents for each seating row. VW has yet to announce any exact interior measurements.

The second-row bench is a 60/40 split, which is revealed by dual power-sliding rear doors. Then, there's a power tailgate that can be opened with the swipe of a foot beneath the rear bumper that makes ingress and egress as well as loading cargo a breeze. The center console between the front seats is even removable—just don't forget it at the beach.

The third row is surprisingly spacious and easy to access after folding the second row forward, however it's a little tight on headroom for taller occupants. A neat way that VW's emphasized cargo space, is the rear seats are 50/50 split and can be removed quite easily—plus VW says they only weigh around 30 lbs, each. Reclining them is a little tricky, though, as you have to reach behind the seat and pull a red tag.

Volkswagen

Additionally, an available panoramic glass sunroof with electrochromic tinting can improve the ID Buzz's overall airy, spacious feel and its high seating positions with minimal body overhang give all occupants a commanding view of their surroundings.

When it comes to tech, the driver gets a 5.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen sits squire in the middle of the front console. It also comes standard with customizable ambient lighting, wireless charging, eight USB-C ports, one 110V outlet, and 12-volt charging in the back of the hatch area. VW's IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance is standard and includes road sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, pedestrian and cyclist detection, voice commands, lane centering, and a head-up display.

Volkswagen

When asked about range during a roundtable discussion, VW said that consumers will be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes at a peak charging of 170 kW. At the time of publishing, VW hasn't announced any range or eMPG figures.

I'm as excited as you are to learn what the 2024 ID Buzz drives like. VW boasts that its floor-mounted battery contributes to better overall handling, and it uses front strut and rear independent multi-link suspension—just the ingredients we like to see when it comes to fun-to-drive character.