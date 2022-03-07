The 2023 VW ID Buzz’s Interior Looks as Funky as You Hoped

If you're one of the folks tired of hearing about the upcoming 2023 Volkswagen ID Buzz, I've got good news for you: it will finally be unveiled on Wednesday. If you are, however, one of the many folks who simply can't get enough of the electric bus, then I've also got good news for ya: here's a sneak peek of its funky interior.

Five photos of the ID Buzz's cabin were released Monday morning, showing what the interior accommodations of the long-awaited VW will look like. And while the photos tell quite a bit about the seats, door panels, headliner, and even flooring, they don't show much in the way of the dash, gauge cluster, etc. It looks like we'll have to wait a couple more days to see what the entire cabin looks like.

While the images reveal a sort of pale orange and tan theme throughout the cabin, the press release claims that the ID Buzz will be offered in seven single color options and four two-tone color themes. These themes will be available depending on the exterior color chosen by the customer, as it reportedly extends to the painted surfaces on the dashboard and door panels. If that wasn't enough, background ambient lighting will further add another 30 colors to the ID Buzz's interior palette, just to make sure owners can truly make it their own.