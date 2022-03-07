The 2023 VW ID Buzz’s Interior Looks as Funky as You Hoped
A cool, retro ride is worthy of a cool, retro interior.
If you're one of the folks tired of hearing about the upcoming 2023 Volkswagen ID Buzz, I've got good news for you: it will finally be unveiled on Wednesday. If you are, however, one of the many folks who simply can't get enough of the electric bus, then I've also got good news for ya: here's a sneak peek of its funky interior.
Five photos of the ID Buzz's cabin were released Monday morning, showing what the interior accommodations of the long-awaited VW will look like. And while the photos tell quite a bit about the seats, door panels, headliner, and even flooring, they don't show much in the way of the dash, gauge cluster, etc. It looks like we'll have to wait a couple more days to see what the entire cabin looks like.
While the images reveal a sort of pale orange and tan theme throughout the cabin, the press release claims that the ID Buzz will be offered in seven single color options and four two-tone color themes. These themes will be available depending on the exterior color chosen by the customer, as it reportedly extends to the painted surfaces on the dashboard and door panels. If that wasn't enough, background ambient lighting will further add another 30 colors to the ID Buzz's interior palette, just to make sure owners can truly make it their own.
The cool touches don't end with the funky color combinations, as VW claims that spread throughout the cabin are "functional and intelligent" features such as a bottle opener and an ice scraper. It's not exactly clear from these photos where these are found, but it's likely they're near the cargo area in the back. And speaking of cargo, two versions of the ID Buzz will be revealed Wednesday; the five-seater and the cargo model. However, only the five-seater will be headed to the U.S., while the three-seater cargo variant will only be offered in Europe.
In terms of cargo capacity, the press release claims the five-seater ID Buzz will fit 1,121 liters of luggage, which, should my conversion skills serve me right, translates to approximately 39.6 cubic feet. That's slightly more space than a 2022 Honda Odyssey offers behind its third-row seats, which is 32.8 cubic feet.
As it's to be expected in this day and age, a lot of the materials found throughout the cabin are recyclable and sustainable. Per VW, the automaker is "committed to a holistic concept and transparency along the entire value chain," and this involves cutting emissions not just on the propulsion side of things, but also in the manufacturing of other components for the ID vehicle family.
The seat surfaces, floor mats, and headliner in the ID Buzz are all byproducts of recycled materials, including a new type of yarn used for the seat fabrics. Seaqual, as it's called, consists of roughly 10 percent marine plastic and 90 percent PET (recycled plastic bottles). Furthermore, the rim of the steering wheel is made of polyurethane, but VW claims it has the same look and feel of high-quality leather.
Don't forget, the 2023 VW ID Buzz will finally make its debut on March 9 at 1:00 pm ET, so make sure to stay tuned to see the whole enchilada here on The Drive.
