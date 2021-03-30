Now the Germans Say VW's 'Voltswagen' Name Is an April Fool's Joke: WSJ

On Monday, a quickly-deleted press release was spotted outlining VW's supposed plans to rebrand as "Voltswagen" in the U.S. as a signal of its commitment to the electric future. The moment that news hit, most had suspicions that it was some sort of early April Fool's joke given the timing (April is just around the corner in case you haven't glanced at a calendar in a while) and the fact that replacing an iconic, 84-year-old brand name with something as hare-brained as Voltswagen would be absolutely bananas.

When folks in the media asked VW, "Is this for real?" an unnamed executive even told them it was with a straight face. But as we all suspected from the beginning, it is apparently an April Fool's joke, as confirmed by "company officials" speaking to the Wall Street Journal Tuesday afternoon. Guess that explains the "no comment" response we got from VW yesterday.