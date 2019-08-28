NHTSA to Begin Testing Road Cars With Camera Systems Instead of Traditional Mirrors

In a surprising announcement, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that it will soon begin testing the viability of camera-based equipment as a replacement for traditional vehicle side mirrors.

As first reported by Reuters, the NHTSA will use this opportunity to study the “driving behavior and lane change maneuver execution” for the drivers of vehicles with conventional glass-based mirrors and automobiles equipped with camera-enabled visibility systems.

Automakers have already begun to implement the technology in markets where the technology is permitted; however, the regulatory and advisory bodies in the U.S. have not kept up with the fast-moving current of technology. In 2014, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers—a coalition of automakers which represented BMW, FCA, Ford, Honda, GM, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and others—solicited the NHTSA alongside Tesla for the ability to use camera-based side and rear view mirrors, but its movement didn't gain immediate traction.

Instead, automakers were left in the dark and, according to Audi of America spokesperson Mark Dahncke, "ahead of the legislative curve".