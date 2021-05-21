What’s Your Story of Buying Back the Car That Got Away?

It seems like every car person has a story about "the one that got away." You don't even have to be a car person, really; even my wife's grandma talks about the Bronco II she never should've sold. Questionable taste aside, it's a sad reality we've all got to live with. Only some folks are lucky enough to find that same car, or one a lot like it, and buy it back to relive their happiest times.

I had an experience sorta like that this week. See, in high school, I drove an absolutely cherry 1996 Ford F-250 with the 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel. It was a single-cab in glossy red—perfect for a 16-year-old whose parents loved him maybe a little more than his older sisters. Anywho, I later sold it so I could buy a broken Volkswagen Corrado. I never forgave myself for that boneheaded move, but I recaptured the joy my first vehicle brought me by scooping up this '95 F-350 a few days ago.