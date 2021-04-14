VR6-Swapping a VW Scirocco in Just Four Days Is a Truly Grueling Task

The Volkswagen Scirocco is a car that sits in a unique niche. A sporty hatchback from a company with other, more popular sporty hatchbacks, it nonetheless has a character and charm all its own. As does VW's famed VR6 engine, the company's narrow-angle vee motor with the “Wookie” exhaust note so dearly loved by its adherents. The pair seem destined to go together, like two goth kids hanging out by the wall at junior prom. The guys at Deutsche Auto Parts seemed to think so as well, deciding to swap one into t’other, aiming to get it all done in just four short days and documenting the process on YouTube.

The precise car in question is a 1984 Scirocco, purchased in Atlanta in near-stock condition. At 37 years of age, however, the years had taken their toll, with plenty of rust and crusty parts to contend with. Despite the age and seemingly fragile condition, the red rocket was road tripped 500 miles down to Florida to meet its new engine and begin the swap.