The New Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo Gets a Front Bench Seat

The new, 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz has finally been revealed, and it has a cargo version, as all vans should. In true throwback fashion, it will be available with a front bench seat. This is cause for celebration!

Volkswagen will launch two versions of the ID Buzz: the regular, passenger version and the ID Buzz Cargo version. The standard Cargo model gets three seats in the cab: a dedicated driver's seat and also a two-person bench next to it, similar to certain variants of the RAM Promaster and the British version of the Ford Transit. Think of it like a 60/40-type split. So, it's not a front bench seat in the most traditional sense of the phrase, but it's still three contiguous seats. That counts in my book.

That front three-seater configuration can also be optioned as a two-seater with dedicated driver and passenger seats—like in normal cars, trucks, and vans—and with a removable center console that latches into place, if buyers demand a more modern cabin. Though, I must ask: Why would you?