New Scout EV Teased: Is That a Front Bench Seat We Spy?

Volkswagen's revival of the Scout name as its own electric off-road brand has 4x4 fans everywhere paying attention. That's made the borderline radio silence even harder to bear as little has been revealed since the move was announced in May. We still don't know what the battery-powered pickup and SUV will look like when they launch in 2024, but this shadowy teaser gives us the best glimpse yet. And is that a bench seat up front?

It's tough to make anything out of this mostly black photo Scout Motors shared Monday on its new website. That said, if you take a look at the picture after I've lightened it up a bit, you can see what looks like an old-school-style seating arrangement. Seems intentional to leave that uncovered, yeah?

While we're at it, let's look behind the windshield. See those transparent windows that seem to show the roof rails? I'd bet on Scout utilizing a roof that's at least partially removable, whether it goes with so-called "freedom panels" like Jeep or straight-up T-tops. Either way, I don't think you'd be able to see that from inside the cabin if the roof was solid.

A convertible roof would make sense if Scout really wants to honor International Harvesters of yore. Everybody there seems pretty intent on it, including newly announced CEO Scott Keogh. He even attended a huge IH owner meet over the summer to talk with Scout drivers and see what they want from the new models.

In addition to the teaser image revealed on Monday, Scout announced a brand-owned online discussion forum. They've got a virtual suggestion box along with official event dates and the like, meaning we should learn a lot more about the new rigs soon. Keogh had this to say about the news:

"The Scout enthusiast community has preserved Scout heritage. Since 1980, these owners and fans have kept Scout alive. We're excited to be a part of the community and want to foster interaction and exchange as we reimagine this American icon. We started this forum to nurture an open dialogue with our community members, to hear what they expect in all-new Scout vehicles, and to build a central location where past, present, and future Scout enthusiasts can come together as one."

We'll eventually see what the new Scouts look like in an official capacity, but until then, I'll keep digging to find out more ahead of schedule.