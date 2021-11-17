2023 Subaru Solterra EV: AWD, Off-Road Drive Modes, and 220-Mile Range

We already saw the Japanese-market version of this car last week but making its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show is the U.S.-spec 2023 Subaru Solterra. It's the brand's first-ever electric car and, as you might remember, the twin to Toyota's bZ4X.

Essentially, it'll be to the bZ4X what the BRZ is to the GR86. It sports slightly different styling but much of the same hardware underneath. That's not to say it's a total copycat, though.