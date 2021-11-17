2023 Subaru Solterra EV: AWD, Off-Road Drive Modes, and 220-Mile Range

On the inside, the company's e-Subaru Global Platform apparently allows for a flat floor and more interior room than you'd get in a gas car of a similar size. The rear seats fold down and the rear load floor is low for easy cargo-hauling while a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Solterra is also outfitted with a healthy handful of standard active safety features such as pre-collision braking and throttle management, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
As a Subaru-first, the Solterra's Safety Exit Alert watches for pedestrians, cars, cyclists, and other "obstacles" when Solterra occupants are about to get out and emits a visual and audible warning if it detects something. Also making its debut on a Subaru is a 360-degree camera system.
Pricing has yet to be announced but the 2023 Subaru Solterra will go on sale sometime next year.