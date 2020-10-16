The Lamborghini Diablo SV Is the Childhood Poster Car You'd Actually Want to Drive Today

If you're a car nut of a certain age, there's a pretty good chance that the wall of your childhood bedroom was decorated with a poster of the Lamborghini Diablo, going to bed every night as a young enthusiast dreaming of one day finding yourself behind the wheel. If your name is Henry Catchpole, that dream just became a reality because the British automotive journalist has reviewed a Diablo SV for the Carfection YouTube channel. Some guys get all the luck.

For the three people reading this who are unfamiliar, the Lamborghini Diablo was Lambo's V12 flagship supercar of the '90s. It was the last Lamborghini made in the pre-Audi ownership era and therefore the last one to be created primarily as a rear-wheel-drive car. The company later added all-wheel-drive to the Diablo's VT variants but this SV remained gloriously rear-driven.

Another glorious detail to note? That gated, dog-leg, five-speed manual shifter.