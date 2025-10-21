Volkswagen ID Buzz Production Paused Due to Slowing Demand: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right, TDS gathers the latest automotive news from around the globe and places it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone here and I’m ready for a second, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Subaru Solterra left and was replaced in my garage by a 2025 Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron.

🏭 Production of the electric Volkswagen ID Buzz in Hanover, Germany has been paused from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24 due to slowing demand, changing market conditions, and “intense competition in the markets,” according to the automaker.

🪦 The Volkswagen Touareg is now dead globally after a 24-year run and making history for the brand.

🔋 Jeep’s CEO said the electric Recon SUV is still coming.

🔑 Tesla reportedly might stop including a physical key, which is actually just an electronic plastic square that looks like a credit card, with new vehicles.

🫸 Ferrari knows making customers wait too long for a vehicle makes them annoyed and said the right length of time is between 20 and 24 months.

📈 Initial orders for the electric BMW iX3 SUV are surpassing the automaker’s expectations.

🥶 As Alfa Romeo pivots from its all-electric plans the automaker will have the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV soldier on until the end of 2027.

🏷️ Ford sold a 2006 GT from its heritage collection with the proceeds set to fund the restoration of other models, but the supercar only sold for $742,500, which fell short of the up to $1.1 million appraisal.

