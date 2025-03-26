The 2026 Nissan Leaf Is an SUV Now So Hopefully People Will Buy One

Over the next two years, Nissan will bring a new range of vehicles to North America, but it all starts with the all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf. The original Leaf popularized EVs in the United States, but three generations later, it’s fallen drastically behind the competition. So it’s only right that this new Nissan Leaf leads the brand’s charge, though this time, it’s doing so as an SUV instead of a compact hatchback.

The new Leaf will ride on the same CMF-EV platform as the Ariya, which isn’t surprising when you look at it. It has big Ariya vibes, with its bubbly shapes, tall hoodline, and flowy body lines. It’s also much bigger than the previous Leaf, as it’s now supposed to be a family-friendly crossover.

2026 Nissan Leaf. Nissan

Under that familiar design language is something new: Nissan’s new “3-in-1” electric powertrain, made up of a motor, inverter, and reducer all built into one unit. This new powertrain is supposed to bring big range and power improvements, even if that’s a low bar to clear. The current Leaf only has a maximum of 214 horsepower and 212 miles of range, so it won’t be hard for the next-gen Leaf to best its predecessor. Nissan didn’t reveal any specific power or range specs yet.

Another big area of improvement over the old car is charging. Not only charging speed but also convenience. Gone is the current Leaf’s archaic CHAdeMO DC charging port, as the new one will be the first Nissan to use NACS, meaning it will be able to access the Tesla Supercharger network.

The 2026 Leaf is far from the only new Nissan product on the way, as 10 new or refreshed models are coming in the next couple of years. In addition to the Leaf, we’ll also see a plug-in hybrid Rogue, a first for Nissan in North America. A new generation Sentra is also on the way in 2025, as is a refreshed Pathfinder. There’s no word if either will get new hybrid powertrain options.

Infinit’s Upcoming Lineup. Nissan

Next year, Nissan will launch a new, fourth generation of Rogue, the first to use the new e-Power powertrain. The e-Power system is effectively like the old Chevy Volt since it’s an electric drive unit but has a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that acts as a generator, and it’s all built into one package. The fourth-gen Rogue will have a plug-in hybrid option, too, giving customers two electrified powertrains to choose from. In 2027, Nissan will begin production of an all-new, undisclosed EV at its Canton, Mississippi, plant alongside an all-new “adventure-based” SUV.

Infiniti is going to join in on the fun, too. This year, we’ll see a refreshed three-row QX60 SUV and a new “SPORT” version of the QX80 SUV. Next year, the Infiniti QX65 will launch, which was apparently inspired by the very popular old Infiniti FX series of bubbly crossovers. Then, in 2028, a new Infiniti electric SUV will also begin production in Canton, and it’s inspired by the Vision QXe concept.

Nissan has been lagging behind its competitors in North America for years, with far fewer EV and hybrid options. But that should change over the next half-decade as it drastically expands its lineups with new models, new powertrains, and new technologies. But it all starts with its most important model: the Leaf.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com