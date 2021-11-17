2022 Nissan Rogue Gets Three-Cylinder, Variable-Compression Turbo Engine

Despite the turbulence Nissan has faced over the past few years, some of its technology is undeniably impressive. Perhaps the crowning jewel of this engineering power is its variable compression engine, one of the most technically advanced passenger car power plants out there. Allowing for a continuously variable compression ratio and impressive power and efficiency thanks to the addition of a turbocharger, it's previously only been seen as a 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the Nissan Altima and Infiniti QX50/55. Now, though, the tech is coming to one of Nissan's most popular products: the Rogue.

Nissan engineers have created a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder version of the engine, and it's been mated to a Nissan favorite, the continuously variable transmission, in the new compact crossover. Powering the front wheels or all four, it produces 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque—impressive figures for such a small engine. Equally impressive is the Rogue's estimated 33 mpg combined fuel economy with this engine.

The VC Turbo achieves its compression ratios of 8.0 to 14.0:1 via a unique linkage in the crankcase. Explaining it with words is almost a waste of time; there's a short video below that demonstrates the concept. In a nutshell, the connecting rod and an additional connecting rod-looking linkage are mounted to a carrier on the crankshaft journal itself. By adjusting the outer end of this carrier with the aforementioned, connecting rod-like linkage, the stroke can be adjusted by just a few millimeters, thereby altering the compression ratio.