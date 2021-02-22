2021 Nissan Rogue Flops Passenger-Side Frontal Crash Test

According to the NHTSA , the new-for-2021 crossover only managed to score a two-star rating on the "front passenger side" impact test. However, it scored four stars when the same test procedure was performed on the driver's side of the vehicle. Per the NHTSA, the procedure features a "frontal barrier test that simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph." The Overall Front Star Rating is calculated by combining both sides' star ratings into a single figure.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue was recently crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and despite walking away with a decent overall safety rating of four stars, it was a result from the frontal crash portion that's raising some eyebrows.

A two-star rating is undoubtedly very low and a definite cause for concern, and it's even almost unheard of when it comes to cars currently for sale in the United States, according to a report by The Car Connection. Per the NHTSA, the score applies only to vehicles "built at Kyushu Plant before January 28, 2021," meaning that Rogues built at the automaker's Tennessee facility and sold in the United States appear to be unaffected by this.

While the reason behind the passenger rating being lower than than the driver's side rating is unclear, Roadshow reports a change performed to front passenger restraint systems built after Jan. 28 may have something to do with it. Nissan has corroborated this to the press, saying it has updated all vehicles built in Tennessee as well as those manufactured at Kyushu since the aforementioned date.

In the end, the Rogue received a four-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA after scoring a five-star side crash result and a four-star rollover crash rating.

It hasn't been a great year for Nissan in terms of safety as the 2021 Nisan Titan pickup truck actually fared worse than its 2019 counterpart in a crash test performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just earlier this month, proving that newer doesn't always mean safer. The IIHS has yet to test the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

I recently had the opportunity to test the all-new Rogue for a week, and I found it to be a charming, practical, and value-packed crossover. Here's to hoping that all of its safety shortcomings are fixed and the Rogue gets the fair shot it deserves.

