No One Knows How This Nissan Rogue Got Stuck on a Colorado Bike Bridge

Well, that's definitely not a Schwinn. One wayward Colorado driver took a very wrong turn in a Nissan Rogue sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, wedging the car into a bike path near the South Platte River. Denver police later responded to a call about the crossover, looking like a beached whale while taking up a turn that was too sharp to ever make. That wasn't until after it blocked the commute for some locals that were less than enthused about the mishap, though.

The question is, how did it end up there in the first place? Some speculate there were illicit substances involved, but at this point, no one knows. Possible explanations include:

My dog ate my Google maps

I thought I could squeeze by

I saw someone do it on TikTok

On a more serious note, it's not like it's easy to just end up on a narrow trail like this. You've got to really try to screw up, but then again, we've seen worse in 2020.