Mitsubishi Express Van Earns Australia's First-Ever Zero-Star Safety Rating

Above, you can see a video of the crash tests conducted by ANCAP, including the pedestrian safety tests which are presented later in the clip. In case you're curious, yes, the Express scores poorly here as well. This is, as previously mentioned, mostly due to the vehicle's lack of automatic emergency braking (AEB.) The van also scored poorly in terms of head protection for impacted pedestrians but did do reasonably well on leg protection. Unfortunately for Mitsubishi—a pretty common phrase now, actually—protecting the lower extremities isn't a heavily-weighted component of ANCAP's testing.

This is also not a matter of just this particular trim of the van scoring poorly; features like AEB and lane departure warning are simply not offered at all, even in the glitziest Express that the Japanese automaker has on offer. This all culminates in ANCAP's poor view of the van.

So, if you live outside the U.S. and you're looking for a new work vehicle, it's probably best to skip this one. A cursory look around ANCAP's website reveals other offerings in the segment are significantly safer, with vans from Ford, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, and more all handily beating the Mitsubishi. It's really too bad to watch the Japanese automaker continuously trip over one coffee table after another, but it has nobody to blame but itself. Let's hope the brand can at least get around to making the Express a little safer. Baby steps.

