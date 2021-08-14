Nissan Ariya Replaces Buttons With Disappearing Touch Controls 

Buttons were once a straightforward part of the user interface of virtually every car on sale. When appropriately designed, they allowed the driver to control a car's features by feel. Real, tactile buttons helped avoid the need to take one's eyes off the road. Of course, they're too old for modern cars, and the trend has been towards using touchscreens to control things instead. Nissan has taken a different route with its new Ariya electric crossover SUV, using barely-there invisible touch controls, according to Car Scoops.

The Ariya's touch controls are integrated into the very material of the interior itself. The center console and dash are built with plastic panels which feature a woodgrain-like finish. The panels are designed such that backlights in the panels can shine through to indicate the controls for the HVAC system and other features. Sensing is via capacitive touch, so rather than a physical button press, the user simply touches a flat surface.