The 2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV Will Start at $44,485

A new pricing announcement for the 2023 Nissan Ariya on Tuesday now includes the sticker ask for the cheapest trim of Nissan’s electric SUV, as well as updated (read: increased) prices for the four models announced back in November of last year.

In base, front-wheel-drive, 63-kWh standard range Engage form, the 2023 Nissan Ariya will start at $44,485 including destination and before any tax credits. The most expensive Platinum+ all-wheel-drive model, meanwhile, will command $61,485.

That base price puts the Ariya right in line with other electric crossovers of this type. For reference, the rear-wheel-drive Kia EV6 is a couple of grand cheaper at $42,155, while its Hyundai Ioniq 5 platform-mate begins at $42,745. Toyota's bZ4X, meanwhile, costs at least $43,335 whereas Ford's base Mustang Mach-E carries a sticker of $48,195.

For what it's worth, the least expensive Tesla Model Y at the moment costs $58,190, meaning it competes with higher trims of the Nissan Ariya.

Nissan

For comparison within Nissan's own lineup, the base, 40-kWh Leaf S EV starts at $29,135 while the more comparable 60-kWh SV Plus version costs $37,135.

Here's the full Ariya price list. All prices include Nissan's $1,295 destination charge.

Engage FWD: $44,485 (standard range 63-kWh battery)

Venture+ FWD: $48,485 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Evolve+ FWD: $51,485 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Empower+ FWD: $54,985 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Premiere FWD: $55,985 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Engage AWD: $48,485 (standard range 63-kWh battery)

Engage+ AWD: $52,485 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Evolve+ AWD: $55,485 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Platinum+ AWD: $61,485 (long-range 87-kWh battery)

Per Nissan, that single-motor, long-range Venture+ trim will be good for 300 miles of range. Naturally, expect that base Engage model with its smaller battery to be able to travel a bit less.

Along with Tuesday's pricing announcement, Nissan made sure to note that customers who already reserved a car previously for the slighter lower initial prices will still be paying those original figures. Early reservation holders were able to snag a Venture+ FWD Ariya for $47,125, precisely $1,360 less than you'd pay for one when the cars officially become available in late fall. AWD models are coming in spring 2023.