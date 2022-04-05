Just 12 short years ago Nissan released the Leaf into the world and offered mass-production electric cars to the globe, something we've covered in depth before. Its second electric effort, however, the Ariya crossover, has been in the works for a while, but it's been delayed for the second time now due to supply-chain issues, according to a report from Reuters.

The Ariya was initially intended for release in mid-2021 but was delayed because of COVID-related manufacturing issues; then the car's Japanese release was rescheduled for the end of March 2022, but has now been moved to May 12 because of a "global shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain disruptions." European sales are intended to start this summer, and U.S.-market sales begin this fall if everything goes according to plan.

The delay announcement comes on the heels of discussions of significant cuts to dealer margins on sales of the Ariya, as Nissan announced earlier in the week that it was mulling selling the Ariya to dealers with an 8.5 percent profit margin, versus a normal ICE-vehicle rate of 11 percent. Nissan indicated to dealers that the profit change would reflect R&D costs of the all-electric SUV, according to reporting from Automotive News.