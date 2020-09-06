This Adorable Four-Seater Electric Hatchback is Selling Like Crazy in China
Built by a joint-venture with General Motors, Wuling Motors currently trying to fill 50,000 orders for the Hong Guang Mini EV.
This endearing micro electric-car is called the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV. Currently, it is only sold in China and built by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co Ltd, and General Motors. The car launched at the beginning of summer and has been a notable success. According to GM Authority, Wuling has received 50,000 orders since its initial launch.
Inside EVs reported this week that sales are up 110 percent year over year. Around 15,000 customers took delivery of their new Hong Guang Mini EV during the month of August, and that alone has meant a 104 percent sales increase since July alone. It makes it very possibly the top-selling battery EV in China right now.
But beyond adorable looks and tickle-me wheels, why is this electric car selling like toilet paper during a pandemic?
For starters, it's very cheap. The Hong Guang Mini EV's starting price is estimated at $4,162 USD and fully loaded the car will set you back $5,607 USD. There are electric bicycles currently on the market that cost more than that. Being affordable doesn't mean you get a stripped out car either.
Standard safety features include anti-lock brakes, tire pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. Press photos show that the Mini EV has air conditioning, power windows, a stereo, and the pedals feature a positive or negative symbol (aww).
Considered a hatchback, the Mini EV can seat four people and uses a 13 kW singular electric motor turning out 17.4 horsepower and 62.7 pound-feet of torque. Enough grunt to deliver a top speed of 62 mph and project an estimated range of 106 miles.
Honestly, if you live in a mega-metropolis, what more do you need from a compact electric car? It's no wonder the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is a hit. It provides all the car you need for an urban environment at a reasonable cost with zero-emissions and low maintenance.
According to GM Authority, there is hope to sell this vehicle abroad – eventually. Safe to assume Europe will see this car well before North America. The U.S. market for a micro-electric vehicle is starting to trickle in with the latest entry being Kandi America M23, which was launched in Texas earlier in August.
Nevertheless, the Hong Guang Mini EV is cute as a button. It looks like a Yugo rendered by an anime creator that somehow escaped into the real world. I hope it can find a way to escape to America too, eventually.
