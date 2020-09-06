This Adorable Four-Seater Electric Hatchback is Selling Like Crazy in China 

This endearing micro electric-car is called the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV. Currently, it is only sold in China and built by SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, Liuzhou Wuling Motors Co Ltd, and General Motors. The car launched at the beginning of summer and has been a notable success. According to GM Authority, Wuling has received 50,000 orders since its initial launch.

Inside EVs reported this week that sales are up 110 percent year over year. Around 15,000 customers took delivery of their new Hong Guang Mini EV during the month of August, and that alone has meant a 104 percent sales increase since July alone. It makes it very possibly the top-selling battery EV in China right now.

But beyond adorable looks and tickle-me wheels, why is this electric car selling like toilet paper during a pandemic?