Electric Hyundai Veloster N ETCR Sings The Racecar Electric

Everyone always fixates on the sound of electric sportscars, but this one is all about seeing electric performance in the body of something as familiar as a Hyundai Veloster. If you think about it, that's a very specific message for an automaker to send: "I want to push battery electric drive technology hard, and I want to do it in a vehicle that looks like something you can buy." A little more subtle than an Elon Musk tweet, but nonetheless a fairly direct signal of intent.

The Hyundai Veloster N ETCR is only the second strangely-named electric racecar competing in the upcoming Electric Touring Car Racing series. The Seat Cupra e-Racer was the first to enter, which makes sense because SEAT's VW Group parent is the only major automaker with specific mass-market EV sales goals. Hyundai has kept its cards closer to its chest on EVs, saying they could make up 90% of new sales after 2025 if solid state batteries work out, while keeping a fuel cell program going just in case. This racecar could be a hint that they're more serious about EVs than they've been letting on... just communicated in a way that won't enrage their EV-hating unions.